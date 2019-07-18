Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- they're available in select sizes from
-
-
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 505 Regular-Fit Jeans in Kalsomine and Cabana for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price in Cabana, with free shipping for Prime members.
- available in select sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Garland or Brown Stucco for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $2 less a week ago. Buy Now
- Availble in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Factory-second items have barely perceptible blemishes or slight irregularities that do not affect fit, performance, or longevity
- select waist sizes 34 to 50
- select inseams 38 to 36
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 42x30
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers Levi's Men's Socks 6-Packs in several styles (Levi's Men's 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in one size fits all
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4 to 6X
