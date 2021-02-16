New
Levi's · 56 mins ago
Levi's Men's 527 Slim Boot Cut Jeans
$18 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZ30" for a 40% savings making this the best deal we could find by at least $3. Buy Now at Levi's

Tips
  • Available in Dark Wash.
  • Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZ30"
  • Expires 2/22/2021
    Published 57 min ago
    Verified 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Jeans Levi's Levi's
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register