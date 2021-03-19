New
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Levi's Men's 520 Low-Top Basketball Sneakers
$25 $65
free shipping w/ $25

It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available at this price in Brown Bone in select sizes 8.5M to 11M.
  • Pad your order over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or choose store pickup where available.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shoes Macy's Levi's
Men's Athletic Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register