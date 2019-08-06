- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Angelou for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $14.70 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off a selection of men's jeans and pants with prices starting at $6.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on brands such as Levi's, Fruit of the Loom, Lee, Haggar, and more. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's 10" Tech Cargo Shorts in several colors (Deep Depths pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
