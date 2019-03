Today only, Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Fashion Jeans in several colors (Unbreakable pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to. Where available, opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $55 off list and tied with the lowest price we've seen for any Levi's men's 511 jeans. They're available in select waist sizes from 30 to 38 and select inseams from 29 to 34.