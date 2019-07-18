New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's 505 Regular-Fit Jeans
$25 $60
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 505 Regular-Fit Jeans in Kalsomine and Cabana for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price in Cabana, with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • available in select sizes 29x30 to 42x32
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Jeans Macy's Levi's
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register