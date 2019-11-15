Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 14 mins ago
Levi's Men's 502 Taper Corduroy Pants
$15 $70
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Lead Grey in sizes 28x30 to 42x30
Details
Comments
