New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Levi's Men's 502 Taper Corduroy Pants
$15 $70
pickup at Macys

That's $55 off, the best price we've seen for Levi pants, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
  • You may need to search for "Levi's Men's 502 Taper Corduroy Pants" to see this deal.
Features
  • sizes 28x30 to 42x32
  • available in Lead Grey
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pants Macy's Levi's
Men's Corduroy Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register