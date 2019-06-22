New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jeans Macy's Levi's
Men's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register