Macy's · 23 mins ago
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Skinny Jean Shorts
$17 $18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Shorts in several colors (Mirage 3 pictured) for $16.82. Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 2 to 22
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Varick Slim Straight Jeans
$28 $73
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Varick Slim Straight Jeans in Yale for $27.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 33x32 to 40x30
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans
$19 $50
pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the Dickies 1993 Men's Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans in several colors (Indigo Blue pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $18.89. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x34
Walmart · 1 wk ago
George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Whim by Martha Stewart Full/Queen Headboard Pillow
$40 $100
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 28 to 44
Macy's · 5 days ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
