Macy's · 1 hr ago
$24 $39
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Damaged Hector for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- most sizes 29x32 to 44x32
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$28 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Garland pictured) for $27.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- JCPenney charges the same price
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart · 3 wks ago
George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans
$25 $69
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole New York Men's Denim Skinny Jeans in Black or Indigo for $24.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waists sizes from 33 to 38
- inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans
$15 $49
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Tummy-Control Skinny Jeans in several colors (Evening Olive pictured) for $14.63. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 4 to 18
Walmart · 3 wks ago
2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with last month's mention, a buck less than buying them individually, and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans generally. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
