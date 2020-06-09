Levi's cuts up to 50% off select styles as part of its End of Season Sale, with prices as marked. Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now at Levi's
Expires 6/9/2020
Published 8 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
These are hard to find in stock elsewhere. But the sizes that are available elsewhere start at $14.50. Shop Now at Amazon
- Each size is subject to various lengths of shipping delay / backorder (but can still be purchased at this price today).
Save on men's apparel and accessories with prices from $2.40. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Bag the extra 20% off via coupon code "SUNSHINE".
- You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
There are hundreds of highly-reduced styles in here, including sneakers and boots from big brands like Frye, adidas, and Kenneth Cole. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles Shop Now at Levi's
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
