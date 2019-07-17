Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4 to 6X
Published 45 min ago
Macy's discounts a selection of kids' apparel, with all stock falling to $5 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) There are some big-brand items in here, including Levi's, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. Shop Now
LZH via Amazon offers its LZH Girls' Unicorn Dress in several colors (453-Beige pictured) for $18.95. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BSEKP4M9" to cut the price to $10.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from April, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $11.37. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 2Y to 9-10Y
- available in sizes 3/4 - 10/11
IIConquer via Amazon offers the Kata Girls' Unicorn Tutu Costume Set in Colorful or Purple for $15.85. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply code "8ZGORXE8" to drop the price to $9.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the best deal we could find.
Update: It's now $9.69 after coupon. Buy Now
- available in sizes M (2-4 years) or L (4-8 years)
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Boys' Supersoft Crew Socks 3-Pack in Khaki Heather Assorted for $4.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4-7 to 9-11
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 42x30
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
- availalble in select sizes from 28 to 44
