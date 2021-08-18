Levi's Kids' Jeans: from $11

Save on over 30 boys' and 15 girls' styles, in various fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Boys' 511 Slim Fit Jeans for $13.97 (low by $29).
Expires 8/22/2021
With over 1,700 items for the entire family, save on men's t-shirts starting from $13, women's shoes from $17, women's shorts from $17, men's hoodies from $23, kids' sneakers from $25, men's sneakers from $33, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the New Balance Men's 413 Shoes for $32.89 ($22 off).
It's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- In Baby and Toddler sizes in
32 colors (Blue pictured).
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this brand of pajamas for my growing boy and at $3 per pair, it's price you can't beat."
Save on a range of tops, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Coupon code "SHOPFAMILY" cuts an extra 20% off backpacks, polo shirts, skorts, shorts, pants and more for the back to school season. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from August 2 to 15).
- Pictured is the Pokemon 5-Piece 16" Backpack Set for $22.39 after coupon ($18 off).
Save up to 80% on a selection of over 80 styles. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to 80% on over 60 styles in a variety of fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Tencel Men's Jeans in Harvest Gold for $16 (a savings of $54).
Save on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' styles – men's jeans start from $15.97, and women's from $14.97. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 120 pairs, with skinny, straight, boyfriend, tapered, high-waist, and more styles on offer. Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured are the Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans for $19.97 (low by $26).
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
That's $41 less than Levi's charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Seattle Pear.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop kids' jeans from $15, women's from $21, and men's from $24. The sale also includes shorts, shirts, denim jackets, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Righty Lefty Light for $31 (55% off)
- Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. (It can be redeemed in-store or online from August 16 through 22.)
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Kumquat Orange
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
