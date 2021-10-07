Kids' jeans start at $12 and men's and women's jeans start at $17. Shop Now at Levi's
- To see the sale section where the 40% off discounts apply, click on "Shop" in the top right-hand corner and then select "Sale".
-
Expires 10/13/2021
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Start your shopping early with discounts in every category. Just some examples are books up to 97% off, up to 69% off electronics, up to 64% off clothing and accessories, up to 60% off toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 1,000 shoes, socks, and accessories, from brands like Keen, Merrell, Brooks, Hoka, and many more. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured are the Hoka One One Men's Rincon 2 Shoes for $92.93 ($22 off).
- Shipping is free over $50; Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
Take an additional 50% off already discounted apparel for the family by applying coupon code "SALEONSALE". Shop Now at J.Crew
- J.Crew Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the J.Crew Men's Slim Double-Weave Shirt in Navy Ivory for $24.99 after code ($55 off list).
- Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.
Save on this iconic brand's unique selection of socks, shirts, skate shoes, and more in this sale collection of over 200 items. Shop Now at Vans
Stack an extra 40% off onto already reduced prices for savings of up to $179 off list. (The discount applies in the cart.) Shop Now at Levi's
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jeans in Chiapas Light Wash for $17.99 in cart (a low by $12).
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 80 styles which drop an extra 40% at checkout. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Modern Vintage Classic Graphic T-shirt for $4.19 after discount ($20 off)
An extra 40% off is taken in cart, which stacks with the already-high discounts of up to 70% off. Shop Now at Levi's
- You must be a Red Tab member to get these prices (it's free to join and will also secure you free shipping on your order.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Men's Graphic Crew Neck Tee for $8.99 (63% off combined)
Save on over 100 styles, with up to $16 off. Shop Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Levi's Classic Housemark T-Shirt for $7.98 ($17 off).
Sign In or Register