Levi's End of Season Sale

Levi's · 50 mins ago
50% off
free shipping w/ $100
Levi's takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its End of Season Sale. (Prices are as marked). Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more get free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Expires 6/28/2019
Published 50 min ago
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Levi's Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Cline pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25 $50
pickup
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Cougar pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 28 to 44
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts
$25 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Carrier Loose-Fit Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 28 to 44
Macy's · 6 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie
$15 $30
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's Evans Logo Graphic Hoodie in several styles (White Smoke pictured) for $15.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts
$22 $45
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Levi's Men's 569 Loose-Fit Denim Shorts in several colors (Springstein pictured) for $21.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket
$30 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Cotton Oversized Trucker Jacket in Camo for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket
$44 $106
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Women's Water-Resistant Rain Jacket in Pink or Blue for $44.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $106 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes XXS to XXL
