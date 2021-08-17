Levi's Closeout Sale: Up to 75% off

Save on hundreds of men's, women's, and kids' styles – men's jeans start from $15.97, and women's from $14.97. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Expires 8/22/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Thanks to coupon code "LETS20", it's tied as the best extra discount we've seen from Nike since last December. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Patagonia Men's Woolie Fleece Pullover for $94.99 (low by $64).
That's a total savings of $181 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- filter has an efficiency of above 95% at 0,3 μm particle size
Over 1,400 items are on sale, with kids' clothing starting from $4.99, accsessories from $8.99, men's shirts from $12.99, and fleece from $32.50. Shop Now at Columbia
- Although the banner advertises discounts of up to 40% off, select styles are marked 50% off.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Pictured are the Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts for $29.99. ($35 off)
Save up to 80% on a selection of over 80 styles. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to 80% on over 60 styles in a variety of fits and colors. Shop Now at Levi's
- Requires submitting email address to access the sale.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 510 Skinny Fit Tencel Men's Jeans in Harvest Gold for $16 (a savings of $54).
Stock up on men's, women's, and kids' jeans, denim, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Levi's
- Discount is applied in cart to orders of $100 or more. (No coupon is needed.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $50 or more yield free shipping.
