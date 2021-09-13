That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- adjustable shoulder/crossbody strap w/ clip
- back zipper pocket
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- padded laptop compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- fleece-lined tablet pocket
- Model: 117356-1398
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "306ZGGBJ" to take 35% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Brown.
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- measures 10" x 5" x 6"
- PU leather
It's $4 under our mention from earlier today, a savings of $58 off list, and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in several colors (Pointbreak Grey pictured).
- measures 19.5" x 14" x 8"
- padded laptop sleeve
- hidden RFID security pocket
- 2 zippered mesh interior pockets
- main zipper divides bag into three compartments
Save on a range of men's cologne in designer brands including Giorgio Armani, Kenneth Cole, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Giorgio Armani Men's Acqua di Giò Absolu 4.2-oz. EDP Spray for $85.20 (low by $14).
Save on a huge selection of over 5,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jollene 113" 2pc Sectional for $1099 ($1200 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Add it to your cart to drop the price to $20 off list. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Dress Blues or Crimson Red.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 100% cotton
- Model: 577880002
That's the best price we could find by $14, and a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Levi's
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Levi's
- It's available in Fun Yellow or Absinthe Green.
- Red Tab members get free shipping on all orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 100% polyamide
- cropped silhouette
- Model: 854210001
