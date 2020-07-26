New
Levi's · 50 mins ago
2 for $60
free shipping w/ $100
Coupon code "TWOFORYOU" cuts the price on any two eligible pairs, saving you as much as $44. Buy Now at Levi's
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Janie and Jack · 1 day ago
Janie and Jack Summer Sale
Up to 70% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $100
Take up to 70% off select styles and an extra 20% off sale styles. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Janie and Jack
- Shipping adds $6; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Hanes · 5 days ago
T-Shirts at Hanes
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $40
Save on short-sleeve, long-sleeve, and sleeveless styles from $4. Shop Now at Hanes
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $40 or more.
2 wks ago
Lucy Lue Organics End of Season Sale
Deals from $5
free shipping w/ $99
Save on hats, headbands, shorts, bodysuits, and more. Shop Now
- Shipping adds around $5 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
Target · 1 day ago
Kids' School Uniforms at Target
20% off for Target Circle members
free shipping w/ $35
Clip the Circle coupon to get polos from $3, skorts and shorts from $8, and more. Shop Now at Target
- You must be a Target Circle member to get this deal. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Click "+Save" to save the offer to your cart.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
