Shop over 30 custom shades, blinds, and parts with prices starting at $2. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Levolor Cellular Shades from $62.20 (25% off).
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "40DT1IEQ" for a savings of $76. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White (pictured) and Gray at this price.
- Black and White & Black drop to $131.40 after the same code.
- Sold by 中山市横栏镇盛威灯饰厂 via Amazon.
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HH7E2KAL" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White at this price.
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
- 6,500K white
- 2,400-lumens
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Apply coupon code "MCMCQIKR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KableRika via Amazon.
- adjustable brightness and auto dimming
- 6 color temperatures
- silicone gooseneck
- clamp mount
- touch control
- 1,200 lumens
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
Sign In or Register