Get up to 1.5% unlimited cash back on your everyday purchases with a Level Debit Card. Level isn't designed like your traditional bank. It's the next generation of banking with a mobile banking app crafted for modern consumers. Open a Level Bank Account for as low as $5/month, and you'll have access to benefits like 0.5% APY* on your deposits, free cash advances, early paychecks, & more. (An iPhone or Android device is required to access an account.)



Level Premium vs. Level Plus – Which account is best for you?

If you use your debit card often, try Premium with its superior rewards and 1.5% cash back on online and signature-based purchases. Although it costs $15/month, you can quickly earn $15 cash back by making $1,000 in qualifying purchases each month. Additionally, Premium has a $1,000 ATM withdrawal limit, and you'll save on ATM fees by getting 5 ATM fee reimbursements per month (up to $4 per reimbursement). Premium perks also include exclusive merchant offers to maximize your cash back.



If you're looking for an everyday rewards card, a Plus account with 1.0% cash back on online and signature-based purchases might be better for you. It's only $5/month, and you can earn that $5 back with just $500 in qualifying purchases each month. It has a $500 ATM withdrawal limit and gives you 3 ATM fee reimbursements (up to $4 per reimbursement) every month.



*Earn interest on your deposits at 12x the national average!

You read correctly. Every deposit you make currently earns 0.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for both Premium and Plus accounts. That's 12x the current national average (0.04%) for an interest checking account, according to FDIC statistics. (The above APY and statistics are valid as of 11/30/2020; interest earned is calculated based on the daily balance method, and the APY is subject to change at anytime depending on market factors.)



Interest-free cash advances + Get your paycheck earlier

If you need money sooner, both Premium and Plus accounts include a free cash advance of up to $500. Conditions apply for eligibility (including direct deposits of $500 or more for 2 consecutive months), but your cash advance won't incur a service fee or interest fee. Plus, you can receive your paycheck up to 2 days early when you set up direct deposit.



Even more awesome perks for both Premium & Plus:



No overdraft fees, minimum-balance fees, or foreign transaction fees

Free one-time and recurring money transfers

Design-forward app with real-time activity notifications, logos, maps, & more

Visa Zero Liability policy so you're not responsible for unauthorized charges if you use reasonable care in protecting your card from loss or theft; and you promptly report the loss or theft to Level.

FDIC-insured through Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.