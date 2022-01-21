That's a savings of $43 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Smartwatch: heart rate and sleep monitor, step and calorie counter, 12 sport modes, and more
- Earbuds: up to 24-hour playtime
Choose from 10 options, with prices starting from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured are the Apple AirPods Pro (2021) for $189.99 ($7 low).
Coupon code "IUE7L2WR" takes $10 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green only at this price.
- Sold by Waayu Direct via Amazon.
- touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- automatic pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: 52161554
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
It's savings of 76% off the list price. Plus, you'll bag free shipping when you apply code "DEALNEWSFS" which is an additional savings of $8.99. Buy Now at MorningSave
- prevents slippage
- rugged steel studs
- 10 carbide steel spikes per cleat
- foldable
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- holds up to 8 keys
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" knocks off the $6 shipping charge and gets these for $18 each. That's $8 under Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 6 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- built-in shelf
Sign In or Register