Shop and save on a selection 7 different fitness trackers. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Letscom ID131Color HR Fitness Tracker for $15 ($15 off).
-
Expires 12/30/2020
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "RRU2BBAX" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Duanzhou via Amazon.
- 1. 54" LCD touchscreen display
- monitors heart rate and sleep
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- Bluetooth 5.0
- CVC8.0 noise cancelling earbuds w/ mic
Most sellers charge over $100 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- heart rate monitoring
- multi-sport modes
- smartphone notifications
- battery life of up to five days
- Model: FB407SBKL
Save on 6 models of Fitbits, starting from $60. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with many Bluetooth and ANT+ devices
- water resistant to 30M
- measures heart rate from arm or temple
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Time is of the essence and New Years fitness resolutions are just around the corner. Save on a selection of Smartwatches to help track your fitness goals. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch for $94.99 after savings ($35 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1500VA / 900W backup power
- 10 total outlets, incl. USB-C charging port
- Model: BR1500MS
Sign In or Register