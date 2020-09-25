Apply coupon code "DN20" to save. That's $528 off list and the best price we could find for this well-designed, awesome little projector. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 4K & 1080P resolution
- built-in Hi-Fi speakers
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- Up to 2 hours of video per battery charge
With coupon code "2ZJBPQMO" it's $13 under our mention from last month and a savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YanTop US via Amazon.
- 40,000-hours lamp life
- 1280x720 native resolution
- includes lens cover, remote control, AV cable, HDMI cable, & electric cable
Apply coupon code "KBBHYPEF" for a savings of $59 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Skerell via Amazon.
- 16:9 screen ratio
- 160° wide viewing angle
- includes aluminum frame, ground stakes, rope support rings, & carrying bag
Apply coupon code "dealnews95" to drop the price to $174.99, the best price we've seen and price by $32 today. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- up to 300" screen projection
- HiFi audio
- Model: YG620
Use coupon code "Dealnews" for a savings of $125. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- up to 300" screen projection
- HiFi audio
- Model: YG620
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Use coupon code "DN15" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at StackSocial
- unlimited access to 1,500+ beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes
Coupon code "DN20" drops it to $35 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- For 1 device. (3- and 5-device subscriptions are also available for $48 and $80 after coupon, respectively.)
- file versions, encryption, recovery backup, and more
Sign In or Register