Macy's · 51 mins ago
$100 $600
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Lenox Middleton 104-Piece Flatware Set for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
Features
- 12 of the following: forks, spoons, forks, knives, teaspoons, iced beverage spoons & sporks
- 1 carving knife, cake server, serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, gravy ladle, bread knife, & serving fork
Details
Wayfair · 15 hrs ago
Corelle 38-Piece Winter Frost White Dinnerware Set
$87 $165
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Corelle 38-Piece Winter Frost White Dinnerware Set for $86.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Features
- 12 dinner plates
- 12 bread and butter plates
- 12 soup/cereal bowls
- 2 serving platters
Walmart · 4 days ago
Dixie Everyday 10" Paper Dinner Plate 150-Pack
$10 $11
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Dixie Everyday 10-1/16" Paper Dinner Plate 150-Pack for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- microwavable and cut-resistant
- Soak Proof Shield
- BPA-free
- Model: 14444
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Gibson Essential Total Kitchen 83-Piece Combo Set
$43 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Gibson Home Essential Total Kitchen 83-Piece Combo Set in Black for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- 6-piece stainless steel cookware set
- 16-piece flatware set
- 16-piece dinnerware set
- 13-piece cutlery set with pine wood block
- kitchen tools, storage bowls, and more
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
