Macy's · 24 mins ago
Lenox Holiday Drinkware Collection at Macy's
50% off + extra 30% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to score the extra discount and save on holiday-themed wine, beverage, highball, balloon, and old-fashioned glasses. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Pictured is the Lenox Holiday Gold Double Old Fashioned 4-piece Glass Set for $34.99. (low by $5)
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
