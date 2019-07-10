New
Today only, Macy's offers the Lenox Barlowe 104-Piece Flatware Set for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- service for 12
Amazon · 4 days ago
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2 off coupon to cut the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “FOURTH” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
- Model: 85119
IKEA · 1 wk ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Emojoy Kitchen Knife Sets at Amazon
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Today only, and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of Emojoy Kitchen Knife Sets. (Emojoy 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set pictured.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's a savings of up to $23 off list price on up to seven sets. Shop Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife
$49 $98
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Lenox Middleton 104-Piece Flatware Set
$100 $600
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Lenox Middleton 104-Piece Flatware Set for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now
- 12 of the following: forks, spoons, forks, knives, teaspoons, iced beverage spoons & sporks
- 1 carving knife, cake server, serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, gravy ladle, bread knife, & serving fork
