Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor

15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD

12GB RAM

128GB SSD with 1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 3.7-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $746.99. Coupon code "LEN100L" cuts that to. With, that's $189 under our mention from last month (which included a $167 store credit), $583 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends March 20. Features include: