It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lenovo via Rakuten takes up to $150 off a selection of Lenovo desktops, monitors, laptops, and more via the coupon codes listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping and 12% back in Rakuten Super Points. Shop Now
Lenovo offers a Lenovo Smart Clock for only 1 cents! when you buy a select laptop. That's a savings of at least $50 and an amazing price for a smart clock. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia USB Charger Wall Outlet for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's $17 under our mention from almost three weeks ago, and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop for $629.99. Coupon code "LEN100" drops it to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $63.48 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $163 and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Core i5 2.3GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $499. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts the price to $474.05. With free shipping, that's $95 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $245.
Update: Coupon code "B2SCHOOL10" drops it to $449.10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
