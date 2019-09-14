Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Smartab 32GB 10" Android Tablet with Keyboard for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw them for $2 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Save on a variety of builds to suit all price ranges. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $777 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $21 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
