New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Intel Atom 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet w/ Projector
$250 w/ $52 Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $142.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $52.29 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8550 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 2560x1600 touch display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
  • Android 6.0
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets Rakuten Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register