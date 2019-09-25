New
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Intel Atom 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet w/ Projector
$212 w/ $25 Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a low by $113 now and the best outright price we've seen. (It's within a few bucks of the best deal overall after points.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Coupon code "SAVE15" bags this price
  • sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • You'll get $25.44 in Rakuten points.
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8550 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 2560x1600 touch display
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
  • Android 6.0
