Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Thanks to the points, that's a low by $113 now and the best outright price we've seen. (It's within a few bucks of the best deal overall after points.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $33 off and the cheapest new 16GB Android tablet we've ever seen.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $30 and matches our Prime Day mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $36 today and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less last week. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register