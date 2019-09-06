Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Yoga 3 Intel Atom x5-Z8550 2.4GHz 10.1" Tablet for $249.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $52.29 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $80.) Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Smartab 32GB 10" Android Tablet with Keyboard for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T470 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.4GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349. Coupon code "THINK3" cuts that to $599. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $750 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register