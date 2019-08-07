- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet with Projector for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $297.49. Plus you'll bag $17.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price today by $128). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Packard Bell 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Keyboard for $89.98 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with a Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $849.99. Coupon code "XP120" drops that to $729.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under the best price we could find for the tablet alone. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with Office 365 and a Surface Pen for $53 more last week.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,259. Coupon code "BCH159" cuts that to $1099.99. With free shipping, that's $199 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $179, although most charge $1,876 or more). Deal ends August 7. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i5 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs have been corrected. Buy Now
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
