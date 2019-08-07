New
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Intel Atom 10.1" 64GB Android Tablet w/ Projector
$297 w/ $18 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Ending today, Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet with Projector for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $297.49. Plus you'll bag $17.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price today by $128). Buy Now

  • Intel Atom x5-Z8550 1.44GHz quad-core processor
  • 10" 2560x1600 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage
  • integrated 50-lumen projector
  • 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Android 6.0 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: ZA0F0099US
  • Code "SAVE15"
