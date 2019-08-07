Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with a Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $849.99. Coupon code "XP120" drops that to $729.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under the best price we could find for the tablet alone. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with Office 365 and a Surface Pen for $53 more last week.) Buy Now