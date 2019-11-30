Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga L390 i5 13" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$639 $699
free shipping

$210 drop from August and the lowest price we could find today by $61. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "BF20" to get this price.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NT000JUS
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 21 min ago
