Rakuten
Lenovo Yoga C930 Kaby Lake R i7 13.9" 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,100 w/ $220 in Rakuten Credit
free shipping

After factoring the credit, that's the best price we could find by $225. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll receive $219.80 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: 81C4000HUS
