Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga C930 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13.9" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD
$1,100 w/ $121 in Rakuten Credit $1,960
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $981 off list and $221 less than Lenovo charges direct. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Lenovo Active Pen
  • Model: 81C40007US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register