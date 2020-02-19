Open Offer in New Tab
Lenovo Yoga C930 Glass Kaby Lake R i7 13.9" 2-in-1 Laptop
$840 $1,600
free shipping

That's $200 below our mention last August, $370 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-85550U 1.80GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: 81EQ000MUS
Details
