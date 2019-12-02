Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga C630 Snapdragon 850 3GHz 13" 1080p Touch Laptop
$449 $700
free shipping

This new unit is $10 under a refurb of this model at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Available in Iron Gray
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home S
  • Model: 81JL0006US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Refurbished 13 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register