eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga C630 Snapdragon 850 3GHz 13" 1080p Touch Laptop
$382 $700
free shipping

It's $67 under yesterday's mention and $78 under what you would pay for a refurb at Amazon. (This one is new.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • add it to your cart to see this price.
  • Available in Iron Grey
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home S
  • Model: 81JL0006US
1 comment
airrock1
Price is now $449
51 min ago