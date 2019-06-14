New
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $840.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $168 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $167 under our Tuesday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $177. Buy Now
- It functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Active Pen 2 stylus
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$265 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Plum Purple pictured) for $265 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $68.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Walmart · 1 day ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459 $649
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Midnight Blue or Gray for $459 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $135.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo S330 MediaTek 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$159 $299
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $159 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $87 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 4 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 12 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$459 $1,076
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.7-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5471 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $739. Coupon code "SAVE280LT" cuts that to $459. With free shipping, that's $170 under our December mention, $617 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 17 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
FDW Offset 10-Foot Hanging Patio Umbrella
$44 $122
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW Offset 10-Foot Hanging Patio Umbrella in Red for $54.99. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $78 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $4 less in March. Buy Now
- adjustable angle
- crank operation
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Walmart · 4 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 16" Laptop
$399 $448
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Gray for $399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $49. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$529
free shipping
Amazon offers the 3.5-lb. Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $529 with free shipping. That's $121 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Active Pen
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo ThinkPad Kaby Lake Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$650 $1,049
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T580 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,049. Coupon code "CLEARANCE17" cuts it to $649.99. With free shipping, that's $53 under our Christmas Eve mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
