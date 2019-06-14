New
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 920 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 14" Touch Laptop
$841 w/ $168 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $840.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $168 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $167 under our Tuesday mention and the lowest price we could find now by $177. Buy Now
  • It functions as a laptop and a tablet
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Active Pen 2 stylus
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 30 min ago
