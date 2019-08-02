New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 920 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 14" Touch Laptop
$800 w/ $120 Rakuten Points
free shipping

Today only, Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99. Plus, members bag $119.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $60 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $147 today. Buy Now

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Active Pen 2 stylus
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 14 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register