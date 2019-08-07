New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga 920 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 14" Touch Laptop
$740
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $739.99. With free shipping, that's $60 under last week's mention (which included $120 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.9" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Active Pen 2 stylus
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
