Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga 920 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 1.8GHz 13.9" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $739.99. With free shipping, that's $60 under last week's mention (which included $120 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Mineral Grey for $759.99. Coupon code "SCHOOL10" cuts the price to $683.99. With free shipping, that's $386 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it two weeks ago for $802 with $160 in Rakuten points.) Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $323.39. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y545 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949.99. Coupon code "LEN150" cuts that to $799.99. Plus, you'll bag $48 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $198 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,099.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $1,044.99. With free shipping, that's $205 under our mention from three weeks ago, $700 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
