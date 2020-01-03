Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 730 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Touch Laptop
$700 w/ $77 in Rakuten Credit $1,080
free shipping

Thanks to the Points, that's $127 under our November mention, the best we've seen, and $457 less than buying direct from Lenovo today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sign in to your account to get the credit
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81CT001RUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Core i7 13 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register