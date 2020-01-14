Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 21 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 730 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 13" 1080p Touch Laptop
$650 $1,080
free shipping

That's $430 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $50 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
