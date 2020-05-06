Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop
$1,000 $2,000
free shipping

That's $200 under our mention from last August and a savings of $1,000 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS touch LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
