Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $600
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$600 $800
free shipping

That's $250 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • fabric-wrapped cover
  • built-in Amazon Alexa
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
