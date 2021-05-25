Lenovo Yoga 6 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $600

That's $250 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- fabric-wrapped cover
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- functions as a laptop or tablet

That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
Save $679 after coupon code "THINKMEM21". Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20V9004CUS
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Save on over 90 items, including monitors starting from $97, laptops from $282, desktops from $352, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $325.59 (low by $44).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
Apply coupon code "GeForce2080" for a savings of $40. It's also one of the few RTX 2080 graphics cards currently in stock. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3072 CUDA Cores with boost clock up to 1815 MHz
- 8GB GDDR6 memory, up to 496GB/s memory bandwidth
- dual cooling fans
- NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDR
- Turing architecture
- Model: 4X61A22496
It's $90 cheaper than a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA000LUS
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $50 under our September mention, $280 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0027US
