Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkVision X1 (2nd Gen) 27" 4K LED Monitor
$523 w/ $31 in Rakuten points $539
free shipping

The $31 in Rakuten points drop the price to $20 under our April mention, making it the best deal today by $323. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
Features
  • Thunderbolt 3 interface
  • DisplayPort 1.2 + HDMI 2.0
  • 30kHz to 60kHz signal interface/performance
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
  • 99% sRGB color gamut
  • Model: 61C2GAR1US
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEN16"
  • Expires 5/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
