Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 12 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkVision T2224d 21.5" 1080p WLED Monitor
$136 $149
free shipping

Most sellers charge $13 more. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • VGA+DP connectivity
  • Model: 61B1JAR1US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Rakuten Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register