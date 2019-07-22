- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo ThinkPad T480 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 14" Laptop for $649.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz 15.6" Laptop in Grey for $449.99. Coupon code "S145OFFER" cuts that to $299.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 35% off any item or 45% off orders of $399 or more via coupon code "BTS2019DEAL" during its Back To School Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.) Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 2.6-lb Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Iron Grey for $1,009.99. Coupon code "JULYBFCF14" cuts it to $799.99. With free shipping, that's $100 under our March mention, $500 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Performance Backpack for $19.79 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Holder 5-Pack for $14.44. Coupon code "DISCOVER20" cuts that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
