eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 5 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$960 $1,679
free shipping

That's a savings of $719 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NL0006US
  • Published 1 hr ago
